Barry Expected To Strengthen To Hurricane

(AP) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Barry is strengthening as it approaches the Louisiana coast and is again expected to become a hurricane when its center reaches land.

In a Friday morning advisory, the hurricane center said Barry’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (104 kph) with additional strengthening expected before landfall. A storm surge warning has been issued for Lake Pontchartrain and eastward to Biloxi, Mississippi. The slow-moving storm is prompting fears of flooding in the region.

Hurricane warnings are in effect along the Louisiana coast. The storm’s center is expected to come ashore Saturday.