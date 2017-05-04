Home NATIONAL Barry Manilow Says He Kept His Sexuality Secret For ‘fans’
Barry Manilow Says He Kept His Sexuality Secret For ‘fans’
NATIONAL
0

Barry Manilow Says He Kept His Sexuality Secret For ‘fans’

0
0
BARRY MANILOW
now viewing

Barry Manilow Says He Kept His Sexuality Secret For ‘fans’

zika virus-2
now playing

Follow-Up Test Debunks McAllen Zika Case

CHURCH VAN TRUCK IN TEXAS
now playing

Sole Survivor Of Texas Minibus Crash Leaves Hospital

MEXICAN POLICE
now playing

Mexico Says Corrupt Cop Obstructed Drug Cartel Probe

SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK
now playing

International Donors Pledge $6 Billion In Syria Aid

010205-F-1631A-001
now playing

Fighter Jet Has Close Call With Homes In Crash

DONALD TRUMP AND KING ABDULLA
now playing

Trump Says Syria Attack 'crossed a lot of lines'

Ambassador Nikki Haley
now playing

UPDATE: US Ambassador Says Administration May Take Action

SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK
now playing

UPDATE: Death Toll In Syria Chemical Attack Rises To 86

DONALD TRUMP-2
now playing

Trump Decries Chemical Attack In Syria

Healthcare_reform
now playing

White House, Lawmakers Adrift Over Reviving Health Bill

(AP) – Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.”

The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, California. Manilow tells the magazine’s April 17 issue that keeping their romance out of the media was stressful.

Manilow, who has a new album this month, “This Is My Town: Songs of New York,” said he has always tried to keep his personal and public lives separate. “When I met Gary, that was even more of a reason to keep my life private.”  “I’m glad he stayed,” said the singer of such hits as “Mandy” and “Can’t Smile Without You.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
010205-F-1631A-001

Fighter Jet Has Close Call With Homes In Crash

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND KING ABDULLA

Trump Says Syria Attack ‘crossed a lot of lines’

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP-2

Trump Decries Chemical Attack In Syria

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video