Home WORLD Bashar Assad Face Of New Syria Bank Note
Bashar Assad Face Of New Syria Bank Note
WORLD
0

Bashar Assad Face Of New Syria Bank Note

0
0
BASHAR ASAAD
now viewing

Bashar Assad Face Of New Syria Bank Note

Computer laptop keyboard. (CBS)
now playing

Abu Dhabi Airport Says It's Now Exempt From US Laptop Ban

police arrest handcuffs police
now playing

Witness At Fatal San Antonio Police Shooting Arrested

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Home Party

body found
now playing

Woman's Body Washes Ashore At Padre Island National Seashore

28-year-old David Desper
now playing

Man Facing Murder Charges In Road Rage Slaying Of Woman, 18

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Trump Makes Push On Health Bill; Repeal-Only Vote An Option

TRUMP BEATING UP CNN FAKE WRESTLING
now playing

Journalists Group Says Trump Tweet A Threat

BODY FOUND
now playing

Woman Found Dead South Of Mission Identified As Guatemalan National

noe-hernandez
now playing

Funeral And Burial Services Set For Thursday For Noe Hernandez

concrete reef
now playing

Huge Concrete Pyramids Add To Artificial Reef Project Off Of SPI

(AP) – The Syrian Central Bank has announced that a new 2,000 Syrian Lira bank note ($3.9) will go into circulation. The notes are the first time the face of President Bashar Assad appears on the Syrian currency since he took office 17 years ago.

Assad’s face appears on the new banknotes at a time when his government is boasting military successes against the armed rebellion around Syria. The currency previously only carried images of historic icons or pictures of his father, Hafez Assad.

Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham said the new bank notes will go into circulation starting Sunday “due to the wear and tear” affecting currency currently in circulation.  Syria’s currency has crashed as the country’s seven-year-long war rages on. Trading at 47 liras to the dollar in 2011, it’s currently going for 517 liras to the dollar.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Computer laptop keyboard. (CBS)

Abu Dhabi Airport Says It’s Now Exempt From US Laptop Ban

jsalinas 0
TRUMP TRAVEL BAN PASSPORTS

Iran Says US Travel Ban ‘truly shameful’

jsalinas 0
18367198_304

German Parliament Passes Online Hate-Speech Law

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video