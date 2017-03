(AP) – An Oakland Fire chief says one person has died in a fire Monday at a three-story residential building. Battalion Chief Erik Logan did not provide the gender of the deceased. He says 15 people were rescued and four transported to hospitals with non-critical injuries.

Officials say 50 or 60 residents lived in building that was still smoldering as firefighters continued to pour water to douse the flames. Residents are being cared for by the Red Cross.