Home NATIONAL Battered But Still Loyal To Trump, Sessions Endures As AG
Battered But Still Loyal To Trump, Sessions Endures As AG
NATIONAL
0

Battered But Still Loyal To Trump, Sessions Endures As AG

0
0
Seshuns
now viewing

Battered But Still Loyal To Trump, Sessions Endures As AG

untitled
now playing

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Fires Chief Of Staff

chennel-rowe-brianna-brochu
now playing

Ex-Student Charged In Body Fluids Case Is Due Back In Court

AP_17316795214740
now playing

#MeToo Movement Starting To Show Generational Divides

images
now playing

Case Of Shackled Kids Revives Home-School Regulation Debate

POLICE+TAPE+Connecticut
now playing

State Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Pennsylvania Car Wash

Steve Wynn
now playing

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns As Top GOP Finance Chairman

615bd61d0cb548e39a005ef10c01edaa_original
now playing

Bomber In Ambulance Detonates At Afghan Checkpoint; 95 Dead

poster_239850bc8e604e8ca33952947739850f_76581576_ver1_0_640_480
now playing

Michigan St AD Retires; Dantonio Defends Himself

donald-trump
now playing

Trump Plan Would Sharply Change Legal Immigration

Afghanistan Suicide Attack
now playing

40 Dead, 140 Wounded In Afghan Car Bombing

(AP) – In his first year as attorney general, Jeff Sessions has survived a barrage of insults from President Donald Trump and batted away calls from some fellow Republicans to resign.

Friends say he presses on, driven by faith, family and what may be his final opportunity to make tangible progress on issues he’s long championed as a federal prosecutor and a senator.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump’s candidacy and he’s proved fiercely devoted to his boss, carrying out Trump’s agenda while giving him credit every step of the way.

But Trump has kept browbeating his attorney general months after Sessions’ decision to step aside from the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Those who know Sessions well say they see signs of stress.

Related posts:

  1. Report: Trump Wanted Mueller Fired, Backed Off
  2. Trump Turns Again On Immigration, Allies Bash ‘Amnesty Don’
  3. Trump: Schumer Muddling Immigration Negotiations
  4. Immigration Plan Offers Citizenship For Some, Restrictions
Related Posts
untitled

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Fires Chief Of Staff

Danny Castillon 0
chennel-rowe-brianna-brochu

Ex-Student Charged In Body Fluids Case Is Due Back In Court

Danny Castillon 0
AP_17316795214740

#MeToo Movement Starting To Show Generational Divides

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video