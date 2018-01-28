Battered But Still Loyal To Trump, Sessions Endures As AG

(AP) – In his first year as attorney general, Jeff Sessions has survived a barrage of insults from President Donald Trump and batted away calls from some fellow Republicans to resign.

Friends say he presses on, driven by faith, family and what may be his final opportunity to make tangible progress on issues he’s long championed as a federal prosecutor and a senator.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump’s candidacy and he’s proved fiercely devoted to his boss, carrying out Trump’s agenda while giving him credit every step of the way.

But Trump has kept browbeating his attorney general months after Sessions’ decision to step aside from the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Those who know Sessions well say they see signs of stress.