Battle Over Privately Constructed Border Wall Continues

The battle over the construction of a private border wall in Mission will continue next week. During a hearing in U.S. District Court yesterday, a judge told both sides in the case that changes could be made to a temporary restraining order issued on December 5th.

The U.S. Attorney’s office requested the restraining order on behalf of the International Boundary and Water Commission, which believes trenches dug by the group building the wall has damaged the banks of the river.

Another hearing will be held next Thursday to determine if the group building the wall will be allowed to post a construction bond of 500-thousand-dollars so that construction can continue.