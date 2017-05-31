Home WORLD BBC Driver Killed, 4 Journalists Hurt In Kabul
BBC Driver Killed, 4 Journalists Hurt In Kabul
WORLD
0

BBC Driver Killed, 4 Journalists Hurt In Kabul

0
0
Afghanistan
now viewing

BBC Driver Killed, 4 Journalists Hurt In Kabul

sale
now playing

US Pending Home Sales Fell Again In April

sochi-olympics-6
now playing

Kellogg To Close 2 Texas Distribution Centers, Lay Off 421

920×920 (1)
now playing

NBC's Megyn Kelly Newsmagazine Features Putin In Debut

3CF7C95500000578-4223568-image-a-1_1487083843122
now playing

Trump's Cellphone Diplomacy Raises Security Concerns

f-russyr-a-20151009-870×570
now playing

Russian Warships In Mediterranean Hit IS Positions In Syria

WireAP_9d9499e6c9f147bc893c50cda7a82319_12x5_1600
now playing

A New Balance Of Terror: Why North Korea Clings To Its Nukes

cessna airplane taking off
now playing

Hangar Project Announced For Mid Valley Airport

kim jung un
now playing

US Envoy: US Believes China Is Trying To Stop North Korea Tests

PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN
now playing

Alamo Woman Struck, Killed On Expressway 281

PRO SYRIAN FORCES MILITARY
now playing

US Warns Pro-Syrian Forces To Leave Border Area

(AP) – The BBC says a driver for the broadcaster was killed and four of its journalists were injured in the massive car bombing in Kabul.
BBC World Service director Francesca Unsworth says Mohammed Nazir, who had worked for the BBC Afghan Service for four years, was killed as he was driving colleagues to work.
She says the four journalists have been treated at a hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Unsworth says the attack is “a devastating loss to the BBC and to Mohammed Nazir’s friends and family.
Afghan officials say 80 people died and 350 were wounded in the attack.

Related posts:

  1. Alamo Woman Struck, Killed On Expressway 281
  2. Teen Says Slain Cousin Shielded Him From Bullets
  3. Woman Killed In Single-Car Crash In Harlingen
  4. Republican Says Shooting Threat Was Self-Defense
Related Posts
f-russyr-a-20151009-870×570

Russian Warships In Mediterranean Hit IS Positions In Syria

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_9d9499e6c9f147bc893c50cda7a82319_12x5_1600

A New Balance Of Terror: Why North Korea Clings To Its Nukes

Zack Cantu 0
kim jung un

US Envoy: US Believes China Is Trying To Stop North Korea Tests

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video