BBC Driver Killed, 4 Journalists Hurt In Kabul

(AP) – The BBC says a driver for the broadcaster was killed and four of its journalists were injured in the massive car bombing in Kabul.

BBC World Service director Francesca Unsworth says Mohammed Nazir, who had worked for the BBC Afghan Service for four years, was killed as he was driving colleagues to work.

She says the four journalists have been treated at a hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Unsworth says the attack is “a devastating loss to the BBC and to Mohammed Nazir’s friends and family.

Afghan officials say 80 people died and 350 were wounded in the attack.