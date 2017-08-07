Home NATIONAL Beachgate, Bridgegate: Christie’s Time In Headlines Not Over
(AP) – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s week started with photos showing him lounging on a public beach closed by the state shutdown going viral across the globe.

Next week doesn’t promise the same kind of international response, but the term-limited Republican’s name could be in the headlines again over the so-called Bridgegate scandal when his former aide is sentenced and the attorney who represented him during the scandal gets a Senate hearing to be the next FBI director.

David Wildstein, the man federal prosecutors say masterminded the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane closure scheme, is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

And the GOP-Senate is holding a hearing the same day on President Donald Trump’s FBI pick and Christie Bridgegate attorney Christopher Wray.

