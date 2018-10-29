Home LOCAL Beachgoers May Soon Have To Pay For Parking On South Padre Island
Beachgoers May Soon Have To Pay For Parking On South Padre Island
South Padre Island officials are pouring over public comments to determine whether to go forward with a plan requiring beachgoers to pay for parking.

The comments are from an open house last week on the proposed Beach User Fee Plan. The plan would put more than 800 paid parking spaces at city beach accesses, along Gulf Boulevard, and on improved side streets. The charge for parking would be $2 an hour, which beachgoers could pay with a credit or debit card, or via an app on their smartphone. Island officials estimate the fee would raise almost $700,000 the first year, and the plan would require that the revenue be used only to pay for beach-related improvements.

The open house comments are being reviewed by the Island’s Shoreline Task Force.

