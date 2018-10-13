Home WORLD Beatles Album ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Named Most Popular In UK
Beatles Album ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Named Most Popular In UK
WORLD
0

Beatles Album ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Named Most Popular In UK

0
0
220px-Sgt__Pepper’s_Lonely_Hearts_Club_Band
now viewing

Beatles Album ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Named Most Popular In UK

920×920
now playing

Newspaper Says Turkey Has Audio Of Saudi Writer's Slaying

10th-Turkey-SauGLO4QB5483jpgjpg
now playing

Saudi Arabia, Turkey Have No US Ambassadors Amid Crisis

coden-belt-road-courtesy-mobile-county-hurricane-natejpg-8dcec53e3c1d2c88
now playing

The Latest: Trump Declares Emergency In Alabama

city of edinburg
now playing

Edinburg Looks To Pharr For Its New City Manager

beach_at_south_padre_island_picture_1114
now playing

Cameron County Reopens South Padre Island Beaches

MELANIA TRUMP
now playing

Melania Trump Says She Ignores Rumors Of Trump's Infidelity

US AND RUSSIAN ASTRONAUGHT REACH RUSSIA
now playing

US, Russian Astronauts Reach Russia After Emergency Landing

FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Won't Say Who's Behind Security Breach

American pastor Andrew Brunson
now playing

Turkey Rejects Trump's Assertion Over Pastor

HURRICANE MICHAEL MEXICO BEACH
now playing

Neighboring Gulf Towns See Different Sides Of Storm's Fury

(AP) — The Beatles’ psychedelic masterwork “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” has been named the most popular British album in history.
The Official Charts Company said Saturday that the band’s 1967 classic is Britain’s favorite album based on physical sales, downloads and streams in the U.K.
The album found the four mates from Liverpool at their most experimental and inventive and includes favorites like “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “A Day in the Life.”
The band by then had stopped touring and was focusing its effort on studio work under the guidance of producer George Martin.
The album came ahead of Adele’s “21,” which finished second, and the 1995 Oasis album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”

Related posts:

  1. O’Rourke’s Improbable Senate Run Still Needs Latinos To Win
  2. 2 Cameron County Employees Indicted In Payroll Theft Scam
  3. Hidalgo County Adopts Upgraded Colonia Infrastructure Standards
Related Posts
920×920

Newspaper Says Turkey Has Audio Of Saudi Writer’s Slaying

Danny Castillon 0
US AND RUSSIAN ASTRONAUGHT REACH RUSSIA

US, Russian Astronauts Reach Russia After Emergency Landing

jsalinas 0
American pastor Andrew Brunson

Turkey Rejects Trump’s Assertion Over Pastor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video