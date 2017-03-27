Home LOCAL Bee Attack At Cameron County Park Sends 6 To The Hospital
A half-dozen people are recovering after being stung several times in a bee attack at Cameron County’s Adolph Thomae Junior Park Sunday. They were among a group of people attacked by a swarm of bees, but the six suffered reactions that caused them to be hospitalized.

County Parks Director Joe Vega says the bees came from a relatively fresh hive inside of a wooden information kiosk, but it’s not known what got them aggravated.

Bee attacks in the Valley have proven deadly in the recent past.  A Rio Hondo-area farmer died after being overcome by a swarm of angry bees back in June 2015. 54-year-old Rogerio Zuniga had been plowing a field when his tractor struck an irrigation pipe containing a hive of Africanized bees.

