Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores

(San Antonio, TX) — The Swift Beef Company is recalling nearly five-thousand pounds of beef stew products after bits of plastic and metal were found inside some of the packages.

The recall includes various types of beef stew meat, some of them intended for repackaging at HEB stores. The problem was discovered December 24th by HEB in San Antonio. That same day, HEB blocked the sales of all the affected products from their registers and pulled them from shelves in all HEB stores.

The products were shipped to HEB stores across Texas. So far there are no reports of injury from eating these products.