Home TEXAS Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores
Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores

0
0
RECALL GENERIC
now viewing

Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores

shooting-investigation
now playing

Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy

HIGH-SPEED-CHASE-1
now playing

Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified

SPEEDERS SPEED SCANNER
now playing

Top Texas Speeders Exceed 120 MPH

METH BUST
now playing

Woman Busted Trying To Walk Meth Across Border

American Airlines Disabilities Settlement
now playing

American Apologizes To Black Athletes For Theft Accusation

border-gty-ml-172011_12x5_992
now playing

Border Agents Help Bring New Life Into The World

Hidalgo_County_Courthouse
now playing

Town Hall Meetings Planned To Discuss Hidalgo County Courthouse Project

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong
now playing

Prosecutors Demand 12-Year Prison Term For Samsung Heir Lee

Mark Bessner
now playing

Ex-Trooper Charged Had Other Taser Misconduct

SAUDI ARABIA
now playing

Tax-Free No More: Saudi Arabia, UAE To Roll Out VAT In 2018

(San Antonio, TX) — The Swift Beef Company is recalling nearly five-thousand pounds of beef stew products after bits of plastic and metal were found inside some of the packages.

The recall includes various types of beef stew meat, some of them intended for repackaging at HEB stores. The problem was discovered December 24th by HEB in San Antonio. That same day, HEB blocked the sales of all the affected products from their registers and pulled them from shelves in all HEB stores.

The products were shipped to HEB stores across Texas. So far there are no reports of injury from eating these products.

Related posts:

  1. 3 Dead, 2 Injured After SUV Collides With Hog In Texas
  2. Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy
  3. Defense Dept. Won’t Comment On Gun-Check Lawsuit
  4. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
Related Posts
shooting-investigation

Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy

jsalinas 0
HIGH-SPEED-CHASE-1

Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified

jsalinas 0
SPEEDERS SPEED SCANNER

Top Texas Speeders Exceed 120 MPH

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video