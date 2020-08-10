Belarus: Anger Erupts Over President’s Election To 6th Term

Protesters carry a wounded man during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, early Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Police and protesters clashed in Belarus' capital and the major city of Brest on Sunday after the presidential election in which the authoritarian leader who has ruled for a quarter-century sought a sixth term in office. (AP Photo)

Protesters carry a wounded man during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, early Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Police and protesters clashed in Belarus' capital and the major city of Brest on Sunday after the presidential election in which the authoritarian leader who has ruled for a quarter-century sought a sixth term in office. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Election officials in Belarus said Monday that President Alexander Lukashenko has won his sixth consecutive term with over 80% of the vote after facing his strongest challenge in 26 years and significant campaign protests. Thousands of people took to the streets in a number of Belarusian cities and towns on Sunday night to protest the early count that indicated Lukashenko’s landslide victory. Riot police cracked down on the demonstrations. The Central Election Commission said that with all ballots counted, Lukashenky had 80.23% of the vote and the main opposition candidate had 9.9%. Opposition supporters say they believe the election results were rigged and they plan to gather in Minsk for more protests on Monday.