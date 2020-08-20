Belarus’ Leader Digs In Amid Continuing Protests

Belarusian opposition supporters light phones lights and wave an old Belarusian national flags during a protest rally in front of the government building at Independent Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The authoritarian leader of Belarus complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation as European Union leaders held an emergency summit Wednesday on the country's contested presidential election and fierce crackdown on demonstrators. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Belarusian opposition supporters light phones lights and wave an old Belarusian national flags during a protest rally in front of the government building at Independent Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The authoritarian leader of Belarus complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation as European Union leaders held an emergency summit Wednesday on the country's contested presidential election and fierce crackdown on demonstrators. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

(AP) — Demonstrators are taking to the streets of the Belarusian capital and other cities, keeping up their push for the resignation of the nation’s authoritarian leader. President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his 26-year rule in a vote the opposition saw as rigged. The 65-year-old leader has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and threatened opposition leaders with criminal charges. On Thursday, a leading opposition figure reported receiving threats and being threatened with arrest. Lukashenko has dismissed the European Union’s criticism of the Aug. 9 vote and told its leaders to mind their own business.