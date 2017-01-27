Home WORLD Belgium, France, Netherlands To Introduce Rail ID Checks
Belgium, France, Netherlands To Introduce Rail ID Checks
Belgium, France, Netherlands To Introduce Rail ID Checks

Belgium, France, Netherlands To Introduce Rail ID Checks

(AP) – Belgium has sealed an agreement with France and the Netherlands to draw up passenger lists and introduce passport checks on Thalys and Eurostar international rail services.

Interior Minister Jan Jambon told VRT broadcaster Friday that the move will tighten security on the high-speed trains and help track criminals who might be using them.

Jambon said “the aim is to have the system operational by the end of the year.”

He noted that Germany has decided not to take part. Berlin attacker Anis Amri drove a truck into a central Berlin market on Dec. 19, killing 12 people. He died in a shootout with Italian police four days later after transiting to Italy through the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

Jambon said that “if the system works they can join in.”

