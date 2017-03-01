Home NATIONAL Bengals’ Pacman Jones Jailed Over Cincinnati Confrontation
Bengals’ Pacman Jones Jailed Over Cincinnati Confrontation
NATIONAL
0

Bengals’ Pacman Jones Jailed Over Cincinnati Confrontation

0
0
pacman-jones-1
now viewing

Bengals’ Pacman Jones Jailed Over Cincinnati Confrontation

bruce-springsteen
now playing

Bruce Springsteen Questions Trump's Competence For Office

cessna_525_citation_cj1_7473191186
now playing

UPDATE: Searchers: Much Of Debris Is Consistent With Missing Plane

Judge_gavel
now playing

Penalty Phase Begins Tomorrow

severe-storms-weather-southern-alabama
now playing

Storms Kill 5 In Southern Alabama

BENAJAMIN NETANYAHU
now playing

UPDATE: Israeli Leader Denies Wrongdoing After Police Grilling

Taliban Ambush Kills 4 Police In Northern Afghanistan

turkey-country-thwarted-possible-attacks
now playing

Turkey Says 339 Possible Attacks Foiled In 2016

istanbul-nightclub-attack
now playing

UPDATE: Two Foreign Nationals Detained

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump's Latest US Corporate Twitter Target: General Motors

161231191413-02-istanbul-nightclub-attack-0101-exlarge-tease
now playing

Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice

(AP) — Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested in Cincinnati’s downtown entertainment district.

Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail early Tuesday.  He has been jailed on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.  The 33-year-old Jones was being held pending an initial court appearance Tuesday morning. No attorney was listed for him.

It is the latest incident for a player who has repeatedly had legal issues after going to college at West Virginia University and making his NFL debut with Tennessee.

Related posts:

  1. Mexican Man Charged With Rape Had 19 Deportations, Removals
  2. Judge Sets Rules For Roof’s Courtroom Movements
  3. Mission Cop Arrested For Drunk Driving
  4. Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped
Related Posts
bruce-springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Questions Trump’s Competence For Office

jsalinas 0
cessna_525_citation_cj1_7473191186

UPDATE: Searchers: Much Of Debris Is Consistent With Missing Plane

jsalinas 0
Judge_gavel

Penalty Phase Begins Tomorrow

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video