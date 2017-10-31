Home NATIONAL Bergdahl Was ‘gold mine’ Of Information
Bergdahl Was ‘gold mine’ Of Information
Bergdahl Was ‘gold mine’ Of Information

Bergdahl Was ‘gold mine’ Of Information

(AP) – Two military agents are testifying that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl helped them understand insurgents better and provided a “gold mine” of information after he was returned in a prisoner swap.
The agents were called by the defense to testify Tuesday at Bergdahl’s sentencing hearing. He pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy for walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He faces life in prison.
The agents say the information that Bergdahl gave them will help train troops on how to survive future imprisonments. Bergdahl was held by the Taliban for five years.
Prosecutors have sought to show a military judge the severe wounds that troops suffered while searching for Bergdahl.
Bergdahl took the stand Monday and apologized to the wounded.

