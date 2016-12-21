Home NATIONAL Berlin Attack Prompts High Security In US Cities For Holiday
Berlin Attack Prompts High Security In US Cities For Holiday
Berlin Attack Prompts High Security In US Cities For Holiday

Berlin Attack Prompts High Security In US Cities For Holiday

Last Group To Be Evacuated From Syria's Aleppo Within Hours

Berlin Market Reopens

Austin Man Fatally Stabs Stepmom Gloating About Cowboys' Win

No Charges For Texas Coach Who Installed Locker Room Camera

FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks

Man Once Convicted Of Killing 4 Loses Appeal For State Money

Joint Effort Planned To Fight Child Asthma In The Valley

Local Priest Charged With DWI

Judge OKs Lawsuit Over Texas Removing Mock Nativity Scene

Former Mission Drug Cop Hit With Lengthy Prison Term

(AP) – Police in U.S. cities have stepped up security at places where Christmas shoppers gather following a deadly truck attack in Berlin.  In Manhattan, police dispatched heavily armed counterterrorism officers to stand guard at crowded Christmas markets in Union Square, Bryant Park and Columbus Circle only an hour after news broke on Monday about the Berlin attack.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the precautions “a very sad reality.”  Police officials in Chicago and San Francisco said similar measures were being taken there.

