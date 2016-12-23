Berlin Attacker’s Family Wants His Body Back

(AP) – The family of slain Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri wants his remains to be sent to his hometown in Tunisia and has asked authorities for details about his role in the bloodshed. Amri’s family went Friday to Tunisia’s local administration to demand information about him, according to a participant at the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a private.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bouraoui Limam said he expected the body to be repatriated but that it would “take a while” because Italian, German and Tunisian investigators need to carry out examinations first. Amri, 24, is suspected of driving a truck Monday evening through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and wounding 56. He was shot to death Friday morning in Milan in a clash with police.