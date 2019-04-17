Berlin Concert To Benefit Notre Dame Rebuilding

(AP) – The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra plans to donate the proceeds of an upcoming concert in Berlin to the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral. The Paris landmark was badly damaged in a fire on Monday.
Berlin Cathedral, which is hosting the May 2 concert, said Wednesday that the event will take place under the theme “Standing together! Solidarity for Notre Dame de Paris.”
The concert is being organized by the Fondazione Pro Musica e Arte Sacra, which promotes liturgical music and the restoration of church art. The Vienna Philharmonic had planned to stage a concert at Notre Dame in 2021.
