Berlin Concert To Benefit Notre Dame Rebuilding

Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo)

(AP) – The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra plans to donate the proceeds of an upcoming concert in Berlin to the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral.  The Paris landmark was badly damaged in a fire on Monday.

Berlin Cathedral, which is hosting the May 2 concert, said Wednesday that the event will take place under the theme “Standing together! Solidarity for Notre Dame de Paris.”

The concert is being organized by the Fondazione Pro Musica e Arte Sacra, which promotes liturgical music and the restoration of church art.  The Vienna Philharmonic had planned to stage a concert at Notre Dame in 2021.

