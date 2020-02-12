Bernie Sanders Headed To NV After NH Win

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is headed back to Nevada, fresh off his win in New Hampshire. The Vermont Senator will hold a rally on Sunday for the start of early voting. He’ll then return Tuesday ahead of the nation’s next caucus.

Polls in that state show Sanders just behind Joe Biden. But the former VP fell far behind in last night’s primary, not winning any delegates. The Democratic candidates are also focusing on South Carolina which is the last state to vote this month before Super Tuesday.