Bernie Sanders Leads The Way With Most California Campaign Staff

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is leading the way with the most paid campaign staff in California. The Vermont senator’s campaign has 15 paid staffers in the state. His campaign reports they have already held over two-thousand events statewide.

California Senator Kamala Harris has ten full-time staffers. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign did not report of any paid staff in the state through June 30, but now says there are staffers in California. They have not revealed who or what their roles are. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced her new state director in late August.