Texas Democratic candidate for Senate Beto O’Rourke is apologizing for comments he made about women in college.

In 1991, O’Rourke wrote a review in a college paper in which he said actresses in a musical had “phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks.” O’Rourke gave a statement to Politico saying he’s ashamed of what he wrote. He added that there’s no excuse for making disrespectful comments about women.

O’Rourke is in a competitive race for Senator Ted Cruz’s Senate seat.