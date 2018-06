El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke is calling for a halt to U.S. immigration policy of separating children from asylum seeking parents. The Department of Homeland Security says nearly two-thousand children were separated over the course of about six weeks.

O’Rourke led a march to the border town of Tornillo yesterday to denounce what he calls “inhumane” treatment of children kept in a new tent city style camp there.