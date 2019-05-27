Beto O’Rourke Discusses Illegal Immigrant Crisis At The U.S. Border

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is laying out his plans for tackling the illegal immigrant crisis at the border.

On CBS’ Face the Nation, the former El Paso congressman said the easiest way to deal with those looking to come to America in search of a better life is to work with them. He claimed walls will not do the job, and neither will caging children or separating families.

O’Rourke says we must partner with the communities in crisis in countries like Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to work on reducing violence.