Beto O’Rourke Sees Wisdom In Scrapping Electoral College

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, center, thanks students as he leaves the The Hub Robison Center on the Penn State campus in State College, Pa., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, center, thanks students as he leaves the The Hub Robison Center on the Penn State campus in State College, Pa., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(AP) – Former U.S. representative and presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke says “there’s a lot of wisdom” in scrapping the Electoral College system because it puts some states out of play in presidential elections.

O’Rourke made the comments Tuesday after speaking to a college-campus crowd of hundreds in Pennsylvania, a late-voting state that may yet play a role in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest.

The Texan suggests that changing the Constitution to adopt a popular vote for president would ensure that every voter counts.

Democrat Hillary Clinton beat Republican Donald Trump by nearly 3 million popular votes in 2016, yet Trump won the Electoral College to capture the White House. Also Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts reiterated her support for eliminating the Electoral College while on her Democratic presidential campaign swing through Selma, Alabama.