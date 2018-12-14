Home TEXAS Beto O’Rourke Still Undecided As 2020 White House Buzz Grows
(AP) – When it comes to a 2020 presidential run, Beto O’Rourke is still playing hard to get.  The Democratic congressman murmured “No decision. No decision on that,” when pressed about launching a White House bid during a town hall Friday in his native El Paso.

O’Rourke gave up his House seat and narrowly lost to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. Since then the 46-year-old has said he will finish his term Jan. 3, then make up his mind about 2020.

Amid his indecision, O’Rourke’s name has continued to rise among top potential Democratic presidential candidates – even climbing to at or near the top in some opinion polls.

