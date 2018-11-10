Beto O’Rourke To Participate Alone In CNN Town Hall After Cruz Campaign Declines

CNN is hosting a town hall event in McAllen but only one U.S. Senate candidate will participate.

This week, the cable news network announced it will hold the town hall at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on October 18th, two days after the third and final scheduled debate between Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz. The CNN town hall will only have O’Rourke’s participation after the Cruz campaign declined the invitation.

Cruz campaign spokesperson Jeff Roe tells the Valley Morning Star his organization had previously offered CNN the option to host one of the three debates but CNN declined.