Bexar County Sheriff Offers To Store Citizens’ Guns Temporarily

The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is offering to store citizens’ guns for them on a voluntary basis. At a press conference Monday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said the program allows county residents to hand over firearms for temporary safekeeping or to get rid of them.

Salazar said the sheriff’s office will store guns temporarily for people who are traveling, have listed their home for sale, or are expecting house guests. He said each gun will be run through a database to be sure it hasn’t been used in a crime.