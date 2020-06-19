Bexar County Will Distribute A Million Masks To Small Businesses

Bexar County will distribute one-million masks to local businesses to help them deal with the pandemic. County officials announced Thursday that all businesses in the county, including San Antonio and its suburbs, are eligible to receive 100 masks.

The mask distributions will take place on June 24th at the Freeman Coliseum and June 27th at BiblioTech South. Businesses will need to pre-register before the event. Online registration is underway as of this morning. Masks will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis.