The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for two suspects who snuck through a fence and into Lackland Air Force Base.

Deputies were chasing a stolen car on Highway 90 West near Loop 410 on Monday night after responding to a road rage call. The suspects reportedly left the road and then took off running toward Lackland.

Deputies say the two suspects slipped through an opening in the fence line around Medina Base. As of late Monday night, they were still on the loose.