Bicyclist Still In Hospital After Cougar Attack

(AP) – A mountain biker who survived a cougar attack that killed his friend east of Seattle is still hospitalized. Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said the 31-year-old man was in satisfactory condition Sunday. He and a 32-year-old man were riding on a trail in the Cascade Mountain foothills on Saturday when the mountain lion began following them.

Authorities said they did everything right, getting off their bikes, making noise and trying to scare the animal off. One even smacked it with his bike after it charged.

The cougar ran off, but it returned and attacked when the men got back on their bikes. State wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar and found it in a tree. They shot and killed it.