Home NATIONAL Bicyclist Still In Hospital After Cougar Attack
Bicyclist Still In Hospital After Cougar Attack
NATIONAL
0

Bicyclist Still In Hospital After Cougar Attack

0
0
COUGAR ATTACK
now viewing

Bicyclist Still In Hospital After Cougar Attack

FBI
now playing

Justice Department Asks IG To Widen Probe Of FBI

Police Man purposefully drives car into restaurant, kills 2
now playing

Police: Man Purposefully Drives Car Into Restaurant, Kills 2

RATTLESNAKE
now playing

Boy, 12, Bitten By Rattlesnake After Crashing Four-Wheeler

GUNS AT SCHOOL GENERIC
now playing

Texas Shooting Renews Debate About American School Design

OLIVER NORTH NRA LEADERSHIP
now playing

Incoming NRA President Addresses School Shooting

HAWAII VOLCANO EVACUEES
now playing

Hawaii Lava Evacuees Grow Weary As Uncertainty Drags On

COAST GUARD HAWAIIAN LAVA VOLCANO
now playing

Coast Guard: Avoid Area Where Lava Entering Sea

Michael Cohen
now playing

Attorney-Client Privilege Review In Cohen Raid Is On Track

Henri Falcon
now playing

Small Groups Of Venezuelans Protest Around Globe

SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTINT
now playing

Texas Church Provides Counseling For Congregants

(AP) – A mountain biker who survived a cougar attack that killed his friend east of Seattle is still hospitalized.  Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said the 31-year-old man was in satisfactory condition Sunday.  He and a 32-year-old man were riding on a trail in the Cascade Mountain foothills on Saturday when the mountain lion began following them.

Authorities said they did everything right, getting off their bikes, making noise and trying to scare the animal off. One even smacked it with his bike after it charged.

The cougar ran off, but it returned and attacked when the men got back on their bikes. State wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar and found it in a tree. They shot and killed it.

Related posts:

  1. Police: Man Purposefully Drives Car Into Restaurant, Kills 2
  2. Suspect’s Fourth Drunk Driving Arrest Claims Mercedes Mother’s Life
  3. Losing Candidate Among 6 Charged In Election Night Fight In Port Isabel
  4. Experts: Dead Whale That Washed Up In NY Likely Hit By Boat
Related Posts
FBI

Justice Department Asks IG To Widen Probe Of FBI

jsalinas 0
Police Man purposefully drives car into restaurant, kills 2

Police: Man Purposefully Drives Car Into Restaurant, Kills 2

jsalinas 0
GUNS AT SCHOOL GENERIC

Texas Shooting Renews Debate About American School Design

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video