Bidding Open To Build Several Tent City Immigrant Sites

U.S. Border Patrol agents walk down the hallway of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Donna, Texas. Officials say the site will primarily be used as a temporary site for processing and care of unaccompanied migrant children and families and will increase the Border Patrol's capacity to process migrant families. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Bidding is open for companies interested in setting up tent city immigrant holding sites along the southwestern border.

This week, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says the intention is to have six new tent city facilities on the southwest border in Texas and Arizona.

In the Rio Grande Valley, there will be a new site in Donna. Laredo, Del Rio and Tornillo south of El Paso are other Texas cities slated for the new holding centers. In all, the six sites will be capable of housing 75-hundred people.