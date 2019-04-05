Biden ‘an Obama-Biden Democrat’ And Proud Of It

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected on a video monitor as he speaks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers construction and maintenance conference in Washington, Friday, April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) – Is former Vice President Joe Biden progressive, liberal or moderate? Biden resisted labels Friday as he talked to reporters about whether he could win a 2020 presidential primary in a Democratic Party drifting left.

Biden says he considers himself a liberal and points to his record on gay rights as an example. He says when he ran for the U.S. Senate in Delaware he never ran as a moderate. He says, “I’m an Obama-Biden Democrat, man, and I’m proud of it.”

Biden dismisses the idea a Democrat has be “socialist” to be considered progressive. He says the party should welcome the debate within it and needs a range of views to beat the Republican Party. Biden says, “show me the really, left, left, left winger who beat a Republican” in 2018.

Biden spoke to an electrical workers union conference Friday, his first time speaking publicly since several women started telling their stories about how his behavior made them uncomfortable.