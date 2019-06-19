Biden Anti-Cancer Groups Could Pose Influence Concerns

(AP) – Joe Biden’s defining venture since leaving the Obama White House is the Biden Cancer Initiative, a nonprofit aimed at speeding a cancer cure in memory of his son Beau, who succumbed to the disease in 2015.

The former vice president’s two-year stint leading his nonprofit relied on the financial pledges and work of more than 200 health care industry firms and organizations. But many of the health care organizations Biden has promoted have financial or regulatory interests before the government. This, ethics experts say, raises questions about the industry’s potential influence if he returns to the White House.

Biden and his wife, Jill, dropped off the nonprofit’s board in April, and his campaign says that if he wins election, Biden would issue an executive order to enforce tightened ethics standards.