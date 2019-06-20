Biden Calls Trump’s Iran Strategy A ‘disaster’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at the Poor People's Moral Action Congress presidential forum in Washington, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says that President Donald Trump has made military conflict with Iran more likely and that “another war in the Middle East is the last thing we need.”

Biden made the remarks Thursday as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated over the downing of an American drone over Iranian airspace.

Biden says Trump’s strategy in Iran is “a self-inflicted disaster” since Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated when Biden was vice president.

Biden says there’s no question that Iran “continues to be a bad actor that abuses human rights and supports terrorist activities.” But he says the U.S. needs presidential leadership at this moment.