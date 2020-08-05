Biden Campaign Names Texas Staff

The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is hiring its staff for the general election in Texas.

Veteran campaigner Rebecca Acuña will be Biden’s state director. Jennifer Longoria, who led the Elizabeth Warren campaign in Texas during the primary, will be deputy state director. The Texas communications director will be Tariq Thowfeek, a former state Democratic Party spokesman.

Mike Collier and Jane Hamilton, who worked with Biden’s primary campaign in Texas, will serve as advisers. Houston political consultant Shekira Dennis will be the director of coalitions.