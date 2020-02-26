NATIONAL

Biden Claims Momentum As Sanders Marches Past Debate Fray

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, right, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — Joe Biden has claimed one of South Carolina’s most coveted endorsements, from Congressman Jim Clyburn,  the highest-ranking black member of Congress and a South Carolina political kingmaker. Clyburn made his announcement Wednesday, a day after Democratic presidential candidates debated in the state. Front-runner Bernie Sanders spoke at an Al Sharpton breakfast. And Pete Buttigieg, a leading critic of both Biden and Sanders, canceled multiple events saying he was sick. The developments came just three days before South Carolina’s presidential primary election — and six days before Super Tuesday — with the Democratic establishment growing increasingly concerned that Sanders, a polarizing progressive, is tightening his grip on his party’s nomination.

