Biden Continues Attacks Against Buttigieg, Sanders Ahead Of NH Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is continuing his attacks against the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Biden claimed former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg attacked him and misrepresented his record. Biden also said Democrats up and down the ballot would have a tougher time in the November election if Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the ticket. Biden finished fourth in the Iowa Caucuses and polls show he’s on track for a similar finish in New Hampshire.

However, Biden claimed he has strong support from Hispanics and African-Americans who make up a large percentage of voters in the next contests in Nevada and South Carolina.