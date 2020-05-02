Biden Declares Sexual Assault ‘Never, Never Happened’

(AP) — Joe Biden is emphatically denying a former staffer’s allegation of sexual assault, saying it “never, never happened.” Biden’s first public comment on the allegation came during an interview Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Former staffer Tara Reade says Biden assaulted her during the 1990s and that she filed a complaint in 1993. Biden said he doesn’t believe any record of a complaint exists but will ask the National Archives whether it has any such. But the Archives says any such records are under the control of the Senate. President Donald Trump is stepping delicately around the controversy, but aides are hitting hard at Biden.