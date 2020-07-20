Biden Eyes GOP Supporters While Trump Focuses On His Base

FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. Trump demoted his campaign manager, high-profile supporters are openly questioning his reelection message, and he risks losing the confidence of voters across the political spectrum because of his erratic leadership during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Just over 100 days before voters decide President Donald Trump’s fate, 2020 has become a tale of two campaigns moving in sharply different directions. Trump just demoted his campaign manager, high-profile supporters are openly questioning his reelection strategy, and voters across the political spectrum are condemning his erratic leadership during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Democrat Joe Biden appears to have consolidated his party’s divergent factions, and has doubled down on an empathetic message of hope and competence. His strength among independents and moderate Republicans has expanded his path to the presidency beyond even his own expectations.