Biden: Feeling Good After Latest Debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie during a campaign stop Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Former VP Joe Biden claims he is feeling pretty good after the latest presidential debate.

Talking with reporters in Detroit Thursday, Biden said he was surprised about the criticism some of his rivals directed at former President Obama. He defended Obama and argued that the focus of Democrats needs to be on President Trump.

Biden accused Trump of turning things “upside down” in the past couple of years. He also criticized rivals for “going back 20-30 years” to find things to attack him on.