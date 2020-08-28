Biden, Harris Prepare To Travel More As Campaign Heats Up

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) – After spending a pandemic spring and summer tethered almost entirely to his Delaware home, Joe Biden plans to take his presidential campaign to battleground states after Labor Day in his bid to unseat President Donald Trump.

The itinerary is not set, but Biden’s campaign co-chairman Cedric Richmond said his travels will highlight contrasts with President Donald Trump, including on how the two men are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris said a nationwide mask mandate that Biden has endorsed for weeks wouldn’t use punishment to ensure compliance. á”It’s really a standard. I mean, nobody’s gonna be punished. Come on,” the California senator said on NBC’s “Today.”