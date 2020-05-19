Biden Hires Former Harris Aide To Help With Latino Outreach

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd during a campaign rally in Kansas City, Mo. In an effort to ease concerns about his age, the 77-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee has said he wouldn't seek reelection if his mental or physical health declined. He has also referred to himself as a “transition candidate," acting as a bridge to a younger generation of leadership. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is bringing on the granddaughter of civil rights leader César Chávez as a senior adviser to help with Latino outreach and building out its state operations. The Biden campaign has drawn criticism from some Latino leaders who say it’s not doing enough to reach out to the key demographic group. The new adviser, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, worked as co-national political director on California Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and before that as Harris’s California state director. Chavez Rodriguez also served in the Obama administration, overseeing the White House’s engagement with leaders of LGBT, Latino and other constituencies.