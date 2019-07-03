Biden Holds Lead In New Democratic Presidential Poll

A new poll gives former Vice President Joe Biden the lead in perceived electability among Democratic presidential candidates.
The ABC/Washington Post poll shows 29-percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor Biden. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is second at 23-percent while California Senator Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are tied for third with 11-percent each.
The newest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden’s support slipping overall and among black voters.
