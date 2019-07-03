NATIONAL

Biden Holds Lead In New Democratic Presidential Poll

By 76 views
0
(AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

A new poll gives former Vice President Joe Biden the lead in perceived electability among Democratic presidential candidates.

The ABC/Washington Post poll shows 29-percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor Biden. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is second at 23-percent while California Senator Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are tied for third with 11-percent each.

The newest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden’s support slipping overall and among black voters.

President Trump Says 4th of July Event Will Cost “Very Little”

Previous article

Nike Releases Statement On Controversial Flag Shoe

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL