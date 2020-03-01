Biden Hopes South Carolina Win Boosts Him On Super Tuesday

(AP) — Joe Biden says he can “unite this country, the whole country” after scoring a thundering victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary. The decisive victory could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders. Biden vowed Sunday he would improve his campaign operation, his fundraising haul — and even his own performance — as the race pushes toward Super Tuesday. Speaking on ABC’s “This Week.” Biden said: “I feel good. I can win and I can bring along Democratic victories.” His win on the strength of African American support came at a perilous moment in his 2020 bid as he needed an emphatic rebound after underwhelming performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.