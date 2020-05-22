Biden: If You Can’t Choose Me Over Trump, ‘you ain’t black’

(AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is reacting testily to public calls that he select a black woman as his running mate.

Biden says several African Americans are under consideration but that his decision on that shouldn’t determine how people vote. He spoke Friday in an online interview with prominent black radio personality Charlamagne Tha God. He said, “If you’ve got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Trump’s campaign denounced Biden’s comments, contending that “a 77-year-old white man” was trying to tell black Americans how to vote.