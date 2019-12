Joe Biden is ahead of his Democratic presidential opponents in two major states, and one of them is Texas. New CNN polls show the former vice president with a slim lead in California at 21-percent support.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders trails with 20-percent, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is at 17-percent. But a different survey shows Biden has a wide lead in Texas, where he’s polling at 35-percent, 20-points ahead of second-place Sanders.