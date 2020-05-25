Biden Makes 1st In-Person Appearance In More Than 2 Months

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, arrive to lay a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, Monday, May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, arrive to lay a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, Monday, May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) – Joe Biden has marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a park near his Delaware home. It was the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first public appearance in more than two months.

Biden and his wife, Jill, placed a wreath of white flowers tied with a white bow, and bowed their heads in silence at the park. It was a low-key, unannounced appearance, and there was no crowd waiting for him.

Yet the appearance was a milestone in a presidential campaign that has largely been frozen by the coronavirus outbreak. Biden wore a mask, unlike Trump at his public events.