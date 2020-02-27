Biden: ‘Medicare for All’ Is An ‘expensive slog’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is calling Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” single-payer insurance idea “a long, expensive slog” with little chance of passage.

Speaking Thursday at a small-town community health center in McClellanville, South Carolina, Biden countered with his “public option” government insurance plan to compete in the existing private market. The former vice president emphasized that his plan could benefit Americans who missed out on Medicaid expansion after the 2010 Affordable Care Act because their Republican governors declined to expand Medicaid.

Biden said his public option would “automatically enroll” about 200,000 residents who would have been eligible for an expanded Medicaid insurance program under “Obamacare.”